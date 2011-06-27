Used 1992 Saab 9000 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Classy & comfortable
I bought this car used from a repair shop that specializes in European cars. At that time it had 105,300 miles on it and was 8 years old. I thought it was a terrific value, giving me lots of luxury for little money. Although the repairs are expensive when they occur, not very much went wrong in the 2 years I had it, and the parts that did fail were original issue. I felt very safe and secure in it, the ABS brakes especially were great--no fishtailing at all--and got me out of 3 close encounters unscathed.
Griffin
The best car ever
Best Car I have ever driven (Griffin)
Underrated horsepower. Only thing that can compete on the road 10 years after purchase are vehicles with Cadillac's North Star engine. Very safe, and performs beautifully in the winter....even drove it across the Rockies. Interior still rivals 2002 cars with its aesthetics and design. Too bad they didn't incorporate some cup holders back in 92'.
Fun but expensive to fix
I bought as an investment to fix up and resell. Had only 3 weeks and the ASR moduel went out. $1000 dealer fix, 475 for a used one installed. After all is said and done I will probably keep it and sell something else instead!
going to miss this car
wow, 12 years with this ride. great car. smooth and stylish design that matches new models. it be nice to hid the interior though. stapled roof, ripped seats, and sunroof that leaks all over you after a night of rain.the engine and tranny rule on this car. a good SAAB mechanic, access to affordable parts will see this car go well past 200K.
