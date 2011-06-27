  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9000
  4. Used 1992 Saab 9000
  5. Used 1992 Saab 9000 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Saab 9000 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 9000
5(71%)4(29%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Write a review
See all 9000s for sale
List Price Estimate
$821 - $1,763
Used 9000 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Classy & comfortable

mingsmom, 05/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used from a repair shop that specializes in European cars. At that time it had 105,300 miles on it and was 8 years old. I thought it was a terrific value, giving me lots of luxury for little money. Although the repairs are expensive when they occur, not very much went wrong in the 2 years I had it, and the parts that did fail were original issue. I felt very safe and secure in it, the ABS brakes especially were great--no fishtailing at all--and got me out of 3 close encounters unscathed.

Report Abuse

Griffin

Mikko, 06/10/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The best car ever

Report Abuse

Best Car I have ever driven (Griffin)

RangerE, 08/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Underrated horsepower. Only thing that can compete on the road 10 years after purchase are vehicles with Cadillac's North Star engine. Very safe, and performs beautifully in the winter....even drove it across the Rockies. Interior still rivals 2002 cars with its aesthetics and design. Too bad they didn't incorporate some cup holders back in 92'.

Report Abuse

Fun but expensive to fix

marsman, 12/13/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought as an investment to fix up and resell. Had only 3 weeks and the ASR moduel went out. $1000 dealer fix, 475 for a used one installed. After all is said and done I will probably keep it and sell something else instead!

Report Abuse

going to miss this car

RW, 08/12/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

wow, 12 years with this ride. great car. smooth and stylish design that matches new models. it be nice to hid the interior though. stapled roof, ripped seats, and sunroof that leaks all over you after a night of rain.the engine and tranny rule on this car. a good SAAB mechanic, access to affordable parts will see this car go well past 200K.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 9000s for sale

Related Used 1992 Saab 9000 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles