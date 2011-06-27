Used 1992 Saab 9000 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Classy & comfortable mingsmom , 05/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car used from a repair shop that specializes in European cars. At that time it had 105,300 miles on it and was 8 years old. I thought it was a terrific value, giving me lots of luxury for little money. Although the repairs are expensive when they occur, not very much went wrong in the 2 years I had it, and the parts that did fail were original issue. I felt very safe and secure in it, the ABS brakes especially were great--no fishtailing at all--and got me out of 3 close encounters unscathed. Report Abuse

Griffin Mikko , 06/10/2002 The best car ever

Best Car I have ever driven (Griffin) RangerE , 08/16/2002 Underrated horsepower. Only thing that can compete on the road 10 years after purchase are vehicles with Cadillac's North Star engine. Very safe, and performs beautifully in the winter....even drove it across the Rockies. Interior still rivals 2002 cars with its aesthetics and design. Too bad they didn't incorporate some cup holders back in 92'.

Fun but expensive to fix marsman , 12/13/2002 I bought as an investment to fix up and resell. Had only 3 weeks and the ASR moduel went out. $1000 dealer fix, 475 for a used one installed. After all is said and done I will probably keep it and sell something else instead!