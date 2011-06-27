Used 1992 Saab 9000 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great first car for new driver
The car has 250k on it now and I still get over 30 mpg on the highway. The 5 speed trans is very easy for my 16 year old to learn stick. The leather interior is still in great shape with no visible wear. I bought it from my brother after he put 70k on it over 5 years with little or no trouble. Great car that needs a cup holder to be complete.
junk
don't buy one of these. for 1, Saab is out of business so to get the parts will be more expensive then what they already are. my Saab had everything wrong that you you could think of, get 1 thing fixed and something else would go wrong. at the end of its life the transmission locked up on my wife while on the hwy which caused the front tires to lock up at 65 MPH and she hit her head off the windshield and it pretty much dropped the tranny and the bottom half of the motor right on the hwy! cost us $125 for the tow and I sold the car the next day to the scrap yard for $110 so I still lost out! the sunroof leaked when it rained, every 2 months had to have a new flex pipe installed
Fun to own
great cold weather car
What a shame - so close to perfect
Bad news first-- Our wheel fell off yesterday - no warning lower ball joint fell out at slow speed around town. This on top of a new motor last year from an (unheard and unheard of) timing chain break which cracked the block. Replaced seat heaters twice, and needed new spark plug manifold several years ago. Once in a while the security system self alarms.
Turbo charged
Over all a nicely equiped Saab 9000 with the leather seats, heated seats, climate control and ect.
