Estimated values
1992 Saab 9000 CD Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$601
|$1,190
|$1,512
|Clean
|$535
|$1,063
|$1,350
|Average
|$403
|$808
|$1,027
|Rough
|$272
|$554
|$704
Estimated values
1992 Saab 9000 CD 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$556
|$1,175
|$1,512
|Clean
|$495
|$1,050
|$1,350
|Average
|$373
|$798
|$1,027
|Rough
|$252
|$547
|$704
Estimated values
1992 Saab 9000 CD Griffin Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,202
|$1,512
|Clean
|$565
|$1,073
|$1,350
|Average
|$426
|$816
|$1,027
|Rough
|$287
|$559
|$704
Estimated values
1992 Saab 9000 Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,189
|$1,512
|Clean
|$531
|$1,062
|$1,350
|Average
|$400
|$808
|$1,027
|Rough
|$270
|$553
|$704
Estimated values
1992 Saab 9000 S 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,170
|$1,512
|Clean
|$482
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$363
|$795
|$1,027
|Rough
|$245
|$544
|$704
Estimated values
1992 Saab 9000 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,161
|$1,512
|Clean
|$459
|$1,037
|$1,350
|Average
|$346
|$789
|$1,027
|Rough
|$233
|$540
|$704