  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9000
  4. Used 1991 Saab 9000
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Saab 9000 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 9000
Overview
See 9000 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/377.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque244 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Measurements
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Length183.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Curb weight3173 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Garnet
  • Platana Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Cirrus White
  • Talladega Red
See 9000 Inventory

Related Used 1991 Saab 9000 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles