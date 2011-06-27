Used 1991 Saab 9000 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque157 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Measurements
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Length183.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Curb weight3035 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Platana Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Edwardian Gray Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Garnet
