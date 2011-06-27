Used 1990 Saab 9000 CD Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|313.2/417.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|195 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|165 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|188.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3151 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.2 in.
|Width
|69.4 in.
