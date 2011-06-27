Used 1990 Saab 9000 CD Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight3151 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Width69.4 in.
