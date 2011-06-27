Used 1990 Saab 9000 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
SAABrina
I love my 1986 Saab, but it is definitely an old car now with 211,000 miles on it. even though she's old, she still manages to act like a teenage girl. Sweet most of the time, but she can be a !@#$!. on the third fuel pump, the locks always break, some of the things have just never worked ac cruise control, but i don't care. in fact it makes me love this car all the more. its quirky and fast just like a saab should be. GM took a great brand and killed it. Long live Swedish Saabs
Saab story
Mine is a 1989 Turbo. As all Saab owners will tell you, we love the car--when it is running right. But you had better be a weekend mechanic yourself or have close ties to a reliable inexpensive mechanic you trust, or look out! My 2nd gear synchro has been cooked ever since I picked it up at105,000 miles. The speedo quit for 2yrs, then fixed itself this past year....go figure. I am about to havemy 3rd (that's right THIRD) clutch slavecylinder ($1200) in 5 yrs and 30,000miles. Headliner sagging now. I hear another cv joint clicking (and I alreadyreplaced this one). Engine mounts ofcourse need redoing now. It's not too late, save yourself! Buy a Toyota!
Good buy
Bought this car w/ 96k miles, now has 145. Have had no major problems with drivetrain. Airbag has had problems, the SRS system for this year is prone to throw fault codes. Engine mounts will need to be replaced every 30k miles. NEVER BUY A 9000 WITH AN AUTOMATIC. I don't know anyone w/ an auto that hasn't had it rebuilt (I have a manual)
Sponsored cars related to the 9000
Related Used 1990 Saab 9000 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner