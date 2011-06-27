  1. Home
Used 1990 Saab 9000 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

SAABrina

JConn, 04/06/2010
I love my 1986 Saab, but it is definitely an old car now with 211,000 miles on it. even though she's old, she still manages to act like a teenage girl. Sweet most of the time, but she can be a !@#$!. on the third fuel pump, the locks always break, some of the things have just never worked ac cruise control, but i don't care. in fact it makes me love this car all the more. its quirky and fast just like a saab should be. GM took a great brand and killed it. Long live Swedish Saabs

Saab story

Nat, 01/26/2005
Mine is a 1989 Turbo. As all Saab owners will tell you, we love the car--when it is running right. But you had better be a weekend mechanic yourself or have close ties to a reliable inexpensive mechanic you trust, or look out! My 2nd gear synchro has been cooked ever since I picked it up at105,000 miles. The speedo quit for 2yrs, then fixed itself this past year....go figure. I am about to havemy 3rd (that's right THIRD) clutch slavecylinder ($1200) in 5 yrs and 30,000miles. Headliner sagging now. I hear another cv joint clicking (and I alreadyreplaced this one). Engine mounts ofcourse need redoing now. It's not too late, save yourself! Buy a Toyota!

Good buy

9000 t man, 06/04/2004
Bought this car w/ 96k miles, now has 145. Have had no major problems with drivetrain. Airbag has had problems, the SRS system for this year is prone to throw fault codes. Engine mounts will need to be replaced every 30k miles. NEVER BUY A 9000 WITH AN AUTOMATIC. I don't know anyone w/ an auto that hasn't had it rebuilt (I have a manual)

