Estimated values
1990 Saab 9000 Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,352
|$1,763
|Clean
|$531
|$1,208
|$1,574
|Average
|$400
|$918
|$1,198
|Rough
|$270
|$629
|$821
Estimated values
1990 Saab 9000 S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,353
|$1,763
|Clean
|$531
|$1,208
|$1,574
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,198
|Rough
|$270
|$629
|$821
Estimated values
1990 Saab 9000 S 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,352
|$1,763
|Clean
|$531
|$1,208
|$1,574
|Average
|$400
|$918
|$1,198
|Rough
|$270
|$629
|$821
Estimated values
1990 Saab 9000 CD Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,352
|$1,763
|Clean
|$531
|$1,208
|$1,574
|Average
|$400
|$918
|$1,198
|Rough
|$270
|$629
|$821