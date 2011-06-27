  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 900
  4. Used 1998 Saab 900
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Saab 900 SE Features & Specs

More about the 1998 900
Overview
See 900 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity50 cu.ft.
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.0 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Copper Bronze
  • Cirrus White
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Embassy Blue
  • Golden Sand
  • Green Silver
  • Sky Blue Metallic
See 900 Inventory

Related Used 1998 Saab 900 SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles