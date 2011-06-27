Used 1998 Saab 900 S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room41.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity28 cu.ft.
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3090 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Green Silver
  • Golden Sand
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Embassy Blue
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Copper Bronze
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Cirrus White
