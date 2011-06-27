  1. Home
Used 1998 Saab 900 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Reliable, fun and even practical

GoDucks, 07/03/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've never had any engine and/or related mechanical problems. The car, even though it's a convertible, has a quieter interior than my Chevy Blazer. I like the four seats, and the back even folds-down to expose a cargo hole into the truck. Much more practical than a miata, S2000, etc. I have carried skis, and 8' pieces of lumber inside my convertible! The bad: the automatic climate control system uses a little fan to sense the inside temperature; that little fan frequently rattles, which can be annoying. The mechanics of the convertible top can be touchy -- $500 in repairs over the last 5 years. Overall good car. EXCELLENT value for money.

Report Abuse

1998 Saab 900-SE Convertible 2.0LTurbo

Angela Carroll, 08/26/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Everything thing is so nice the leather seats and the car alarm and it is very very comfortable to sit in and the air conditioning is nice. It is a very fast car to drive fast as a Mustang. I would refer any to buy this car it is a great car to own!

Report Abuse

Fast Fun Car

Zac, 03/16/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Awesome car to own. I bought it in the middle of summer, had a blast with the top down pretty much everyday. Engine Mods are expensive as well as OEM parts replaced. Something to really consider before buying one with high miles. Saab generally cost at least twice as much to fix than other cars. But if you got a big wallet then go for it, you won't regret the quick spooling of the turbo charger and super fast take offs from stop lights. This car handles amazing around corners, and with the right set of tires it can take'em fast.

Report Abuse

First car, never forgotten

javamonsters, 06/14/2012
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car off Craigslist for 1,700 and... It's worth it. Being a fist car and a manual transmission I didn't know how to drive one. i burned the clutch up learning (my fault) since i know a really cheap retired Saab mechanic i only paid 650$ (without slave cylinder replacement) runs great burns no oil i recently put new control arms in it because it shakes when driving due to accident. the top leaks really bad it needs a new one its 5 years old. the top motor has been replaced by previous owner apparently a big problem with the 1998's. other than that i have little problems the driver window wobbles a/c doesn't work and doors lock randomly. Sucks they don't make them any more.

Report Abuse

Mine has been great

joec, 08/07/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've owned my 900 SE Turbo Conv for 7 years now and have loved every minute of it. Perhaps I've been lucky as I've experienced next to none of the quirky problems that other Saab owners appear to have. Other than routine maintenance, the only thing thats gone wrong was the top motor. At 10 years old I think that is certainly reasonable. I'm thinking seriously of replacing it with a new one, but with only 91K on it to date, it doesn't make much economic sense for me at the moment.

Report Abuse
