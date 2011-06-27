Used 1997 Saab 900 S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight2940 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.0 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Embassy Blue
  • Black
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
