Used 1997 Saab 900 SE V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/400.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3170 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.0 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cirrus White
  • Embassy Blue
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
