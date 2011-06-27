Used 1997 Saab 900 SE Talladega Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.0 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Embassy Blue
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
