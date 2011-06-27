Used 1997 Saab 900 Convertible Consumer Reviews
270K and still going
It's been the hardest thing to let go simply because it continues to run and won't stop. The engine still has all it's pep, it's still fun to drive, got enough pep it not having a turbo, it's great on gas and if it wasn't for most of the perks failing -6 CD changer, auto locks stopped working in winter, antenna lost in a car wash and a few electronic gremlins- I would never look at another car. I bought it for 4,000K cash with 106K miles on it, and I must have known it was going to be worth it because I had to have it and I got more than my money's worth out of i. I always put premium in it, always changed the oil after 3K and send to a SAAB Dealer once a year for tests and recommendations
Wasn't Looking For A Saab, But It's Good Car For The Money
I bought this when, after 15 years and 235,000 miles, after my beloved E36 BMW died. Having not had a car payment since 1999 - and not wanting one - I bought this from its second owner. It had 106,000 miles on it when I bought it. I was expecting it to be a slow car but, while no rocket, the car has enough power to be safe and mildly entertaining. Interior is comfortable, but not as well laid out or as well built as my BMW was. Gas mileage is in the 23 MPG range. It has a nice factory stereo system, but the old school 6 disc changer in the trunk is a bit of a pain. So far, other than a few minor issues (dash light bulbs, etc.) it has been reliable. Shifter is rubbery compared to the BMW.
1997 Saab 899SE Turbo Best Convertible
I live in the north east, and I don't drive this in the winters due to salt / rust issues. (My friends drive their similar vintage Saabs in the winter report good handling and decent salt resistance.) I plan to keep this for a long time, and I hate the losing proposition of rust on such a fine car. Only one issue so far (direct ignition module), but it didn't leave me stranded, and the repair has lasted.
I Love My Saab !
First of all, I just love Saab 900 Turbos for their quirky style and total driving experience. It's a nice, heavy, safe and reliable car if you know how to take care of it. I have an '88 900 Turbo that is being restored because I've never driven a car that fun before. I just replaced that Saab with a 1997 Talladega Convertible with 123k miles on it, no rust or major issues, apparently very well cared for. I can foresee a major tune-up in the near future, but if you love your car, you do that anyway. This car is completely fun, responsive, quick and while it's not the typical long-nosed little Saab I'm used to, it didn't take long to fall in love with it.
Excellent car!
I have read quite a few bad reviews for this car. I only read them after I bought my second hand Saab. Needless to say, all those bad reviews are probably form drivers who have no clue on how to maintain a car!
