  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 900
  4. Used 1995 Saab 900
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Saab 900 SE Features & Specs

More about the 1995 900
Overview
See 900 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Measurements
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.3 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Le Mans Blue Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Black
  • Imola Red
See 900 Inventory

Related Used 1995 Saab 900 SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles