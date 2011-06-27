  1. Home
Used 1995 Saab 900 S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity50 cu.ft.
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight2940 lbs.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cirrus White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Imola Red
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Le Mans Blue Metallic
