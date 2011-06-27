Used 1995 Saab 900 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Fun to drive Mickey , 01/24/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I wasn't sure I wanted to buy this vehicle even after test driving it. It was 3 weeks later before I bought it. With a bit of luck I have a good mechanic how was very knowledgable with the saab. He told me it was a very good vehicle as far as this one is concerned. Someone took good care of it. I did have a lot of work done and was a bit of an expense but would not trade it for the world. I look forward to my 32 mile drive to work through the back roads of Chester county Pa. I love to have the top down as often as I can. I would not recommend this vehicle to those who bully on a vehicle but taken very good care of this vehicle will last another 100,000 miles. I love my saab. Report Abuse

Performance and Looks at a bargin price! LovingMySaab , 04/24/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had new Audis and Acuras (all five spd's) since '86 so I know luxuary and performance and having a 1968 Fiat 850 conv I know about turning heads. This sweet, hard driving, head turning, performance/luxo conv has it all! It's a joy to drive with torque forever and pushed back in your seat acceleration! And it is amazing how many people call out, "Nice car!" when I'm driving with the top down. Yes, Saabs do not have the best realiability record but when you can buy a car like this with only 70K miles on it for $9K dollars that leaves a lot left over if needed. When it comes to return on investment, the Saab 900SE convertible "beats the street" easily! Report Abuse

Saab 900S Convertible TTumelty , 06/07/2004 3 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought this car used and it's been a good buy for us. The car no longer is used daily for work but daily for local trips. We wished we had bought a turbo charged or V6 engine. The plain 4 needs more power. In the 36,000 miles we had the car, only the fuel pump has needed replacement. Report Abuse

6 or 8 cyl. - It Makes a Difference Oregonjim , 07/05/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I have driven SAABs more or less steadily since the 1970's. I love the feel of the car, and the used ones are cheap compared to the quality. But when I went to buy one a couple of years ago, I was warned not to buy the V6. And from the reviews here, I would say that was right advice. My 4-cyl. convertible at 120,000 miles just lost its clutch cable. Other than that, it has been a champion. I love how it corners and how it feels on the road, and I love the mileage: I get over 32 mpg on road trips and 26-7 in town. I spent $400 to get the top adjusted, and it works without a hitch now. Only problems: shift lever knob came apart, glove compartment lock failed, and seat lever cables broke. Report Abuse