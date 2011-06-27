Used 1995 Saab 900 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive
I wasn't sure I wanted to buy this vehicle even after test driving it. It was 3 weeks later before I bought it. With a bit of luck I have a good mechanic how was very knowledgable with the saab. He told me it was a very good vehicle as far as this one is concerned. Someone took good care of it. I did have a lot of work done and was a bit of an expense but would not trade it for the world. I look forward to my 32 mile drive to work through the back roads of Chester county Pa. I love to have the top down as often as I can. I would not recommend this vehicle to those who bully on a vehicle but taken very good care of this vehicle will last another 100,000 miles. I love my saab.
Performance and Looks at a bargin price!
I've had new Audis and Acuras (all five spd's) since '86 so I know luxuary and performance and having a 1968 Fiat 850 conv I know about turning heads. This sweet, hard driving, head turning, performance/luxo conv has it all! It's a joy to drive with torque forever and pushed back in your seat acceleration! And it is amazing how many people call out, "Nice car!" when I'm driving with the top down. Yes, Saabs do not have the best realiability record but when you can buy a car like this with only 70K miles on it for $9K dollars that leaves a lot left over if needed. When it comes to return on investment, the Saab 900SE convertible "beats the street" easily!
Saab 900S Convertible
We bought this car used and it's been a good buy for us. The car no longer is used daily for work but daily for local trips. We wished we had bought a turbo charged or V6 engine. The plain 4 needs more power. In the 36,000 miles we had the car, only the fuel pump has needed replacement.
6 or 8 cyl. - It Makes a Difference
I have driven SAABs more or less steadily since the 1970's. I love the feel of the car, and the used ones are cheap compared to the quality. But when I went to buy one a couple of years ago, I was warned not to buy the V6. And from the reviews here, I would say that was right advice. My 4-cyl. convertible at 120,000 miles just lost its clutch cable. Other than that, it has been a champion. I love how it corners and how it feels on the road, and I love the mileage: I get over 32 mpg on road trips and 26-7 in town. I spent $400 to get the top adjusted, and it works without a hitch now. Only problems: shift lever knob came apart, glove compartment lock failed, and seat lever cables broke.
Beware!
I purchased my Saab with only 17,000 miles on it. Shortly after, the glass rear window suddenly shattered while the top was going down for no apparent reason. Three weeks to get that fixed. A few weeks later, I went to put the top down, and the motors were dead. Another two weeks in the shop. Then the next summer, the manual transmission would pop out of first and reverse for no apparent reason. Two weeks in the shop. Then the CD changer went. 6 wks for a new one. Some things on this car are plain cheap, like the rubber shift boot straight out of 1970's Ford school bus. I got rid of the thing after a couple years, and will never consider another Saab product.
Sponsored cars related to the 900
Related Used 1995 Saab 900 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner