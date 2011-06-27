Used 1994 Saab 900 Commemorative Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.
Curb weight2950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base99.1 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Cirrus White
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Plantana Gray Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Metallic
