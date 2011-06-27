Used 1994 Saab 900 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
An intellectual's gem
You get a highly intelligent package: a very reasonable dose of sport, a cozy but pleasant cabin, and a beautiful aerodynamic back end. One huge perk is the cargo room- it's basically a wagon. Aero, capacious, sporting, the back end has it all. The car has gotten more stylish with age. Socially it was the equivalent of the Prius in its day. Then newer cars came with stubby, blobular shapes, making the Saab look long, elegant, and clean cut. REPAIRS?? Yes you will need to do them. The cost is the same as generic cars of the era plus 30%. The car is not unstoppable, but it is unkillable. After any given repair, you could have thousands of miles before your next.
TCS Rocks!
I've had my Saab for almost 2 years now and although I've spent a few bucks on it I can't say it's any worse then other cars its age. Mine has the "dreaded" V6 engine; I did have to replace the timing belt and tensioner (a common problem/flaw of the engine). The timing belt will need to be replaced in about another 10K miles. All said, considering the overall comfort and performance of this car, I can't complain. The Traction Control System is amazing. We don't get much snow here in Portland but when we do it creates a mess. I got caught in our one big storm last winter and this car got me home safe and sound. If you want a comfortable winter driver, get a Saab.
Stay away from GM
V6-Love hate relationship. Never had a car that left me stranded so often. Glad it had a long warranty, it needed it. Funny engine noises=3 H2O pumps. Engine shut down on Illinois Tollway (don't expect help from the police or anybody) outside of Rockford with no warning. No dealership at that time in Rockford. Towed to Madison. Dealership took care of me, got to drive a tiny Kia for 3 weeks. Wished I towed it to Concours in Milw., would have had a new 9000 to drive. Battery shot in first year. Made mistake of going on vacation and not starting it for 7 days. Never replaced so many light bulbs, head, signal, dome, etc. Wished I bought the Saab 4 cyl. turbo.
Stay away!
I bought this car used and it has been nothing but trouble. One costly repair after another. I would never consider buying another Saab, and neither would anyone else I talk to who own Saabs. The a/c is weak, no cupholders in the car, no interior space of any kind for maps, sunglasses, tapes, etc. Very poorly designed. I recently had a 2002 Saab as a loaner and it was no better. Stay away.
Run Away!
I purchased my '94 Saab in late 1996 and, ever since, it's been a drag to own. Aside from the overall sluggishness and the repair bills, the car always has *something* go wrong with it. If it's not the transmission, it's the brakes; if the brakes get fixed, the headlamp goes. Worst, however, is the interior. I paid almost $18,000 for this thing in '96 and it doesn't even have a cup holder or the very-important arm-rest. Mea Culpa, Mea Culpa. I can't wait to be rid of it, it's taken me the better part of 3 years to sell it and I'm still trying! Avoid at all costs. (And I'm a 2-time Saab owner, I know what I'm talking about). -Crash
