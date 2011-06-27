  1. Home
Used 1994 Saab 900 Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.8
4 reviews
Saab's are terrific!

YogiMac, 11/10/2010
I bought this 5 speed 16v through the internet w/119,000 miles. I put a lot of money into it to get it back to life as the previous owner let the maintenance go. Expensive to fix if you do not have knowledge to repair minor things, or if you do not stay on top of general maintenance. The turbo's are sensitive and may not start if the oil is dirty. The cars do leak oil as they get older. It is important to keep the oil, antifreeze/coolant levels topped off too. Check cooling fans regularly or risk buying a new head gasket! Built with solid interior parts w/ a noise level next to nothing even as a convertible. The turbo whistle up is like listening to a symphony even @175,000 miles!

A Classic Dream Car

Steve P., 04/07/2006
Bought this to replace a perfectly fine 1999 9-3 Turbo hatchback. Wanted the convertible and the classic 900 style in IMO nicer than the newer styles. It being a Commenmorative gave extra HP and style. This is the best car I have owned for fun and reliability. If you are lucky to find one in good shape, grab it!

1994 Saab 900 Convertible

Tony, 07/05/2007
I have had this vehicle since 1994 and it handles like a new vehicle. Everything is still tight and handling is excellent. It has 117,000 miles and I keep it looking new. It is an expensive car to own since I try to maintain is looks and performance but it is worth it is since I always get compliments on it.

Best vehicle I have ever owned

ChrisP, 03/19/2003
SaabUSA stood behind this vehicle and replaced the transmittion after WARRENTY expired. Authorized repair shop that I was using prior to the transmition problem occured, was closed. I now have a 4 year old transmition in a 9 year old car with 93,000 total miles and can honestly say it looks and drives outstanding.

