Used 1993 Saab 900 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Addicted to my classic

kittnchow, 08/22/2011
Turbo 2dr Convertible
I am head-over-heels for this car. It LOOKS fabulous. They don't call it the Classic for nothing, so European. We turn heads all the time, especially when I open the hood (forwards). The acceleration is sublime and so sexy. It handles curves,mine and the road's. The sound of that engine: from the roar at the start, to the purr of its counterbalanced pistons to the whine of the turbo spooling is all music to me. Made from jets. I'm almost 60 years old and a woman, yet I now lay rubber and do a few donuts from time to time. Life is short.and I LOVE her!

Fun Car. Have $$$ for Repairs.

Dan, 01/22/2010
I have owned many, many SAABS (6, to be exact). They are excellent cars. The only downside is that they are expensive to repair, even if you know how to do the work yourself. If you are looking for a fun, quirky ride that will be noticed, buy one. Just make sure you have money left over.

1993 SAAB 900 TURBO 16 VALVE CONVERTABLE

Vettz1, 12/30/2003
This car has never given me a problem, not one, I mantain it as one should, it now has over 175000 miles and still run'like a new car, the best car I have ever owned bar none.

A fun classic, but needed a few changes.

thecapitalizt, 03/13/2005
only 1 owner, bought at 49,000 miles.Was weekend car. The stock CD/radiocombo died 2 months after purchase due to a design flaw in the amp. Only had a bad thermostat, but needs a new master cylinder for clutch. Other than that,works fine. Heats up quickly in winter.A lot of body flex, but thats a given for a convertible. Its a blast w/ the turbo, but something might be broken w/my car b/c it gets around 13 MPG currently. Excellent cornering, only problem is the low ground clearance. Reliability varies, can get 60,000 or300,000 out of various parts, it depends on your luck. Beware, if you can't get apart second-hand, a new/refurb part will cost you.

SAAB's get the ladies

Swinger, 09/12/2002
This SAAB is on it's last legs. Although cosmetically perfect, the engine's suffering. Although the 2.0L 16V Turbo 4 is rated at 160hp new, it has dropped astonishingly. Up until 2yrs ago it had decent power to get around, but recently(thanks to my neglect) it has lost alot of pep to the point that it's dangerous. With the 3 Spd auto; you hit the gas and it sluggishly creep's out and will then stagger up to speed. I have to take caution when pulling out to not get into a situation I can't get out of. Take caution when buying a SAAB, they are an acquired taste and parts are EXPENSIVE.

