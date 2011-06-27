Estimated values
1993 Saab 900 S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,258
|$1,596
|Clean
|$558
|$1,111
|$1,409
|Average
|$406
|$815
|$1,036
|Rough
|$254
|$520
|$662
Estimated values
1993 Saab 900 S Luxury 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$683
|$1,274
|$1,596
|Clean
|$601
|$1,125
|$1,409
|Average
|$437
|$825
|$1,036
|Rough
|$273
|$526
|$662
Estimated values
1993 Saab 900 S 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$754
|$1,300
|$1,596
|Clean
|$664
|$1,147
|$1,409
|Average
|$483
|$842
|$1,036
|Rough
|$302
|$537
|$662
Estimated values
1993 Saab 900 Commemorative Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$762
|$1,302
|$1,596
|Clean
|$671
|$1,150
|$1,409
|Average
|$488
|$844
|$1,036
|Rough
|$305
|$538
|$662
Estimated values
1993 Saab 900 Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$740
|$1,294
|$1,596
|Clean
|$651
|$1,143
|$1,409
|Average
|$473
|$839
|$1,036
|Rough
|$296
|$535
|$662
Estimated values
1993 Saab 900 Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$830
|$1,325
|$1,596
|Clean
|$731
|$1,170
|$1,409
|Average
|$531
|$858
|$1,036
|Rough
|$332
|$547
|$662
Estimated values
1993 Saab 900 S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$642
|$1,261
|$1,596
|Clean
|$565
|$1,113
|$1,409
|Average
|$411
|$817
|$1,036
|Rough
|$257
|$521
|$662
Estimated values
1993 Saab 900 S Luxury 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$675
|$1,272
|$1,596
|Clean
|$594
|$1,122
|$1,409
|Average
|$432
|$824
|$1,036
|Rough
|$270
|$525
|$662