Used 1992 Saab 900 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|324.0/432.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|133 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.1 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|58 cu.ft.
|Length
|184.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2734 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|Wheel base
|99.1 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
