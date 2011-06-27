Used 1992 Saab 900 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Joe , 04/17/2007

I purchased the vehicle about 5 years ago when it had about 56,000 miles on it. The car had some cosmetic and mechanical blemishes that I had fixed (headliner, some electrical issues, and for the heck of it, I had it repainted the same color). Ever since then this car has been a tank. It's perfect for my 30 minute backroads and interstate commute. It's quick, very fun to drive, very comfortable. (I love these leather seats) and it's ultra reliable. 60,000 miles later, I haven't had a single problem.