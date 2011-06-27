  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 900
  4. Used 1992 Saab 900
  5. Used 1992 Saab 900 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Saab 900 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 900
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all 900s for sale
List Price Estimate
$765 - $1,846
Used 900 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Simply Great

Joe, 04/17/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I purchased the vehicle about 5 years ago when it had about 56,000 miles on it. The car had some cosmetic and mechanical blemishes that I had fixed (headliner, some electrical issues, and for the heck of it, I had it repainted the same color). Ever since then this car has been a tank. It's perfect for my 30 minute backroads and interstate commute. It's quick, very fun to drive, very comfortable. (I love these leather seats) and it's ultra reliable. 60,000 miles later, I haven't had a single problem.

Report Abuse

me and my saab

silas mariner, 04/12/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has been an excellent investment for me in terms of reliability and durability. It still has a ton of life left to live

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 900s for sale

Related Used 1992 Saab 900 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles