Used 1992 Saab 900 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Simply Great
Joe, 04/17/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
I purchased the vehicle about 5 years ago when it had about 56,000 miles on it. The car had some cosmetic and mechanical blemishes that I had fixed (headliner, some electrical issues, and for the heck of it, I had it repainted the same color). Ever since then this car has been a tank. It's perfect for my 30 minute backroads and interstate commute. It's quick, very fun to drive, very comfortable. (I love these leather seats) and it's ultra reliable. 60,000 miles later, I haven't had a single problem.
Report Abuse
me and my saab
silas mariner, 04/12/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This car has been an excellent investment for me in terms of reliability and durability. It still has a ton of life left to live
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the 900
Related Used 1992 Saab 900 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner