Used 1992 Saab 900 Convertible Consumer Reviews

A Zen Machine Virginian , 04/15/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The most subtle property of the 900 is that there isn't a single straight line on the vehicle. On my first drive to the country, I never missed an arm rest in the center console because of how the body is positioned to work with the steering and instruments. The turbo provides great power and the car has performance handling characteristics. It is a Miata with room, a backseat, and trunk space!

Very cool car smiley , 04/14/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is so cool to drive; when I make fuel stops I always have someone ask about her. A/C works great! Had a little heater problem but no big deal. She's a 92 but man she's a blast to drive. Power windows in a weird place. Other than that you can't go wrong.

Great car at great price (used) Alastair WRP , 09/10/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a really fun car to drive and it has stood the test of time (13 years) in terms of reliability and durability. It certainly has its quirks like the funky key placement (accidental coffee spills can cost you a new ignition switch and starter!) and limited visibility and sometimes annoying mysterious electrical issues. Small stuff for a car this old. It drives better than most cars and with over 130000 miles is still rock solid at freeway speeds. Buy a cheap used one and you'll have loads of fun. treat it well and keep up with the basic maintenance and you'll have a great car. They can be picked up very cheap due to age and Saab's appalling depreciation (I would never buy one new!)

Fun ragtop racer121 , 03/17/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car at a dealership and it was a trade-in. I knew at the time that it was a rebuilt vehicle but the car was mint. It has been very reliable with minimal problems. Overall, I would suggest if anyone is in the market for a cheap older convertable that isn't tacky looking or doesn't want to spend tons of money on repairs, the Saab 900S is the way to go. The only thing better is the Turbo convertable.