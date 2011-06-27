Used 1991 Saab 900 S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base99.1 in.
Length184.5 in.
Width66.5 in.
Curb weight2809 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Embassy Blue
  • Black
  • Cirrus White
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Cherry Red
  • Platana Gray Metallic
  • Edwardian Gray Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
