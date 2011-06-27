Used 1991 Saab 900 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great Car
John D. Bryson, 08/05/2004
Fun to drive. Reliable, cool looking and a great eye catcher.
Don't even think about it!
SAAB STORY, 07/24/2003
I actually loved this car. Its looks, good fuel economy, etc. Don't buy it. Coast me a fortune...and just when you think its over something else goes. Went through 2 trans. One I believe the oil was accidently drained during an oil change and never refilled. 2nd was driving too hard. They have very weak gear boxes. Happens to Turbos all the time according to the only half way decent mechanic I could find. I you must buy! Drive like an old lady and cross you fingers!
not bad for a 13 year old car
newt, 05/15/2004
Great weekend car. I have the convertable and its a fun car.
