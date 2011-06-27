  1. Home
Used 1991 Saab 900 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great Car

John D. Bryson, 08/05/2004
3 of 6 people found this review helpful

Fun to drive. Reliable, cool looking and a great eye catcher.

Don't even think about it!

SAAB STORY, 07/24/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I actually loved this car. Its looks, good fuel economy, etc. Don't buy it. Coast me a fortune...and just when you think its over something else goes. Went through 2 trans. One I believe the oil was accidently drained during an oil change and never refilled. 2nd was driving too hard. They have very weak gear boxes. Happens to Turbos all the time according to the only half way decent mechanic I could find. I you must buy! Drive like an old lady and cross you fingers!

not bad for a 13 year old car

newt, 05/15/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great weekend car. I have the convertable and its a fun car.

