Used 1990 Saab 900 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity57 cu.ft.
Length184.5 in.
Curb weight2901 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.9 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base99.1 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Embassy Blue
  • Cirrus White
  • Black
  • Rose Quartz Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Cherry
  • Edwardian Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
