Used 1990 Saab 900 Convertible Consumer Reviews

3.7
3 reviews
Unique and Underappreciated

Chris, 01/02/2007
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

We purchased our 900 Turbo new. We soon fell in love with its unique character and special qualities. Despite driving many other cars, we still love it and have come to understand that these were very special cars. While many 900s have been neglected or come into the hands of mechanics or owners who do not understand them, they are very durable if properly looked after. They do, however, require regular expert maintenance and quality parts which are not cheap. We have always had our 900 serviced at either a dealer or at least a marque specialist and have only had two minor problems in 16 years. The best thing about our 900 is the fun we have driving it. I wish Saab still made this car.

1990 Saab 900 vert

safghfhfgh, 05/23/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

If you get a good one, these things will go to 300,000 with no probs, if you get a neglected example, get ready for some huge bills! The mechanics under the hood are hard to work on, the engine is rare, and few repair shops will accept them. But Walmart changes the oil for a good price.

kriptonite for the average budget.

Aeroplane, 05/31/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Buy a used Saab (5 y.o. or older) for your closest enemy. It's like putting a piece of crap... I'm sorry, kriptonite in Superman's pocket. This car will drain them dry just to keep the darned thing from draining it's fluids.

