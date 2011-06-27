Used 1990 Saab 900 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Unique and Underappreciated
We purchased our 900 Turbo new. We soon fell in love with its unique character and special qualities. Despite driving many other cars, we still love it and have come to understand that these were very special cars. While many 900s have been neglected or come into the hands of mechanics or owners who do not understand them, they are very durable if properly looked after. They do, however, require regular expert maintenance and quality parts which are not cheap. We have always had our 900 serviced at either a dealer or at least a marque specialist and have only had two minor problems in 16 years. The best thing about our 900 is the fun we have driving it. I wish Saab still made this car.
1990 Saab 900 vert
If you get a good one, these things will go to 300,000 with no probs, if you get a neglected example, get ready for some huge bills! The mechanics under the hood are hard to work on, the engine is rare, and few repair shops will accept them. But Walmart changes the oil for a good price.
kriptonite for the average budget.
Buy a used Saab (5 y.o. or older) for your closest enemy. It's like putting a piece of crap... I'm sorry, kriptonite in Superman's pocket. This car will drain them dry just to keep the darned thing from draining it's fluids.
Sponsored cars related to the 900
Related Used 1990 Saab 900 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner