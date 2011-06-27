Used 2007 Saab 9-7X SUV Consumer Reviews
Least ownership costs ever
I've had this car for 85,000 miles and drive it every day. I have not had a single issue or problem of any kind in all of these years. To date the exhaustive list of repairs includes rear brake pads and rotors and new tires. That's it. Not a single penny out of pocket. I am astounded as I've never in all of my years experienced anything like this. I live in the harshest climate and still no issues. I have every single option offered except the 6.0liter v8. At the same time I purchased the 9-7, I purchased the identical Rainier. The Rainier has had a dozen expensive issues while the 9-7 is some sort of anomaly at this point.
Great Car
We just bought the 9-7X last week and absolutely love it. We test drove the Lexus 350, Volvo X90 and while they were great cars themselves, it was hard to pass up all the standard features the Saab had that we'd end up having to add on with the others. Great car!
Minor issues but love it!
When I first bought the truck I had to replace all of the brakes and rotors as they had rusted out from being driven in the north with all of the salt they put out for the snow. I also had to replace the factory tires at 30,000 miles but other than those minor maintenance issues it has been a great vehicle. People are always impressed by the way it looks and say they never knew Saab made an SUV. I like that it is a unique model and I never see anyone else driving my truck. I would probably not recommend it to anyone though because of the horrible gas mileage as they can probably find something that looks just as good but with better gas mileage.
great car
I just love driving this car. I get great comments about the beauty of the car from strangers. It handles great with great passing ability and smooth acceleration entering the highway. My two golden retrievers sleep or rest comfortably on long drives. I just can't say enough about what a lovely car this 97x is to own and drive!
I love this SUV
You have to drive this SUV to appreciate its ability. It's big, but hugs the road. A powerful engine that can run with just about any SUV out there. Fun to drive and if you close your eyes you might think your in a car. The 18 inch tires give it the strong masculine look. It's loaded with more standards then most vehicles.
