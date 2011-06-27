  1. Home
Used 2006 Saab 9-7X 5.3i Features & Specs

More about the 2006 9-7X
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,520
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,520
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,520
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,520
Torque330 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,520
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,520
rear volume controlsyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
275 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,520
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,520
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,520
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,520
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,520
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,520
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4781 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.40 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1230 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length193.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,520
Exterior Colors
  • Winter White
  • Lingonberry Red Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black, leather
  • Desert Sand, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,520
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,520
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,520
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
