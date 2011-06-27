Estimated values
2006 Saab 9-7X 5.3i 4dr SUV AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,156
|$2,605
|$2,855
|Clean
|$2,004
|$2,419
|$2,648
|Average
|$1,699
|$2,046
|$2,234
|Rough
|$1,395
|$1,674
|$1,821
Estimated values
2006 Saab 9-7X 4.2i 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,855
|$2,149
|$2,313
|Clean
|$1,724
|$1,995
|$2,146
|Average
|$1,462
|$1,688
|$1,811
|Rough
|$1,200
|$1,381
|$1,475