Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Aero Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Technology Packageyes
Rear Passenger Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Navigation Radio w/8" Color Screenyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Audio Systemyes
U-Rail Rear Cargo Management Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19" Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Length197.2 in.
Curb weight4250 lbs.
Gross weight5190 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume114.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carbon Gray Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Oak Metallic
  • Black
  • Laser Red
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Granite Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Shark Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
245/45R18 100H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
