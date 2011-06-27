  1. Home
Used 2010 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Remarkable Car

rak3, 12/25/2010
I picked up my 2010 Aero this week, having shopped against the BMW 535 and the A6 Quattro. It really drives well, with mgreat usable power and roadholding. It is not only better equipped than teh competition, but also larger and and MUCH less expensivey moves quickly and holds the road incredibly well. It is larger inside, totally loaded and MUCH less expensive than the competition.

Great Car, do not forget the spare tire

Marcos, 10/29/2010
So far so great. My third 95. Make sure you negotiate the spare tire before you purchase the car. I forgot to do so and now my dealer is trying to nail me for almost $600.00 for something that is not worth more than $250.00. Otherwise, much more impressive than earlier models.

Best in it's class

belarus777, 05/25/2011
Im driving it for 3 weeks and i just love this car. So much softer than bmw series. Acelerates so smooth and fast. Very good change SAAB! Congrats!

Best in Class except for Spare Tire Kit

eyedeals, 01/02/2012
I've been driving Saab's sin 1985,my first being an SPG Aero. To me, Saab's have always been extremely under-rated except by those that drive them. More room, more power, more reliability, more amenities than anything in or around it's class for less. The 2010 9-5 Aero is by far the best Saab I've owned.

Saab 9-5

Michael, 02/06/2018
Aero 4dr Sedan AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Very reliable car, gas mileage could be better.

