  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 2009 Saab 9-5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Aero Features & Specs

More about the 2009 9-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,400
See 9-5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,400
200 watts stereo outputyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,400
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,400
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Front track59.9 in.
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight3540 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Exterior Colors
  • Snow Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Gray Metallic
  • Glass Gray Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Pepper Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Laser Red
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Polar White
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Parchment w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Black w/Parchment Inserts, leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,400
P235/45R17 94V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 9-5 Inventory

Related Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Aero info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles