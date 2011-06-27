  1. Home
Used 2008 Saab 9-5 Aero Features & Specs

More about the 2008 9-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,705
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,705
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,705
200 watts stereo outputyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,705
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,705
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,705
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Front track59.9 in.
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight3470 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Exterior Colors
  • Pepper Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Snow Silver Metallic
  • Fusion Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Laser Red
  • Titan Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Parchment Inserts, leather
  • Parchment w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,705
P235/45R17 94V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,705
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
