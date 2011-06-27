  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 2007 Saab 9-5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Saab 9-5 SportCombi Features & Specs

More about the 2007 9-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,695
See 9-5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,695
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,695
200 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,695
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73.0 cu.ft.
Length190.6 in.
Curb weight3620 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume135.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Smoke Beige Metallic
  • Chili Red Metallic
  • Titan Gray Metallic
  • Fusion Blue Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Parchment Silver Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Laser Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, leather
  • Granite Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,695
235/45R17 94V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 9-5 Inventory

Related Used 2007 Saab 9-5 SportCombi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles