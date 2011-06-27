  1. Home
Used 2005 Saab 9-5 Arc 2.3T Features & Specs

More about the 2005 9-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,050
See 9-5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Torque228 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,050
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,050
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,050
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,050
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73.0 cu.ft.
Length190.1 in.
Curb weight3620 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height57.0 in.
EPA interior volume134.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Exterior Colors
  • Chili Red Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Laser Red
  • Smoke Beige Metallic
  • Parchment Silver Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Granite Gray
  • Sand Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,050
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 9-5 Inventory

