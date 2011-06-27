Used 2005 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3T Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.0/518.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
|Torque
|207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|beverage cooler
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|59.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|73.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|190.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3620 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.4 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|Height
|57.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|134.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|106.4 in.
|Width
|70.5 in.
|Rear track
|59.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P215/55R V tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
