Used 2004 Saab 9-5 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Great Used Value
I think '04-05 Saab 9-5s are one of the best kept secrets on the used market.The resale value of GM era Saabs stinks. Bad if you want to buy a used one and sell it in two years. Great if you want a terrific content filled bargain you can drive for years. All the early bugs have been worked out. You get a vehicle that ranks tops in safety. Speed if you want it. Fuel efficiency if you want it. Plenty of passenger and cargo room. Very smooth ride(even with my Aero suspension). I also prefer the body style of the '04-05 vs. the '06. Don't be scared of the Saab stories you here from people. Most are probably from 9-3 owners and those are a very different vehicle than the 9-5.
I bought mine new
I am not one to keep a car, I usually trade before the warranty runs out. This is the first car I've kept beyond the warranty. I traded a new Toyota Highlander in on it, the Highlander was just boring to drive. The Saab has never disappointed. I have been considering trading it, but I can't find anything better for the money. I may run this one for 300,000 miles. They're right about the tires - go with the michelins. Cup holders are not my priority when deciding on a vehicle. In fact, I hate all the cars with open cup holders that get gunk in them. It's roomy, safe, reliable and fun to drive.
I Hope Saab Returns
It's really a shame----bordering on despicable----that the failed General Motors Corporation, survivors only due to the U.S. government flooding them with millions of our tax dollars----saw fit to essentially drive Saab out of business. It's a long story, but suffice to say, holding preferred shares of Saab stock, GM blocked the sale of Saab to a Chinese company, forcing them into bankruptcy. As I write this, Saab is hanging by a thread hoping to find a buyer GM will "allow" or finding a different way to stay in business, without the devils at GM lording it over them. Regarding my car----it's a 2004 Saab 9-5 Arc Wagon, with automatic transmission. I bought it new. Reliable, great car.
Bought It New...Hoping Saab Stays In Business!
We bought this car in August of 2004 while my wife was pregnant. We needed the utility of a station wagon but wanted something that was fun to drive and had a decent level of luxury appointments. The Saab has not disappointed! This is a medium sized wagon that's comfortable and has plenty of space for a trip to the beach. It gets over 30 MPG on the highway and has a very spirited performance from its 220 HP turbo. It's not our only car, so it has low mileage (around 32 K). It has not had any significant problems at all----a very safe and reliable car. The quality of the materials is excellent. The paint finish remains like new. No complaints at this point---still love driving it.
Purchasing Overseas & Shipping Delivery
Having purchased this car in Germany just before returning to the US for a new job, I was worried about having it delivered to an unfamiliar dealership. My worries were unfounded as I have continued to have the car (as well as my older '98) serviced and maintained at the dealership and have been very satisfied.
