  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 2004 Saab 9-5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3T Features & Specs

More about the 2004 9-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,525
See 9-5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,525
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,525
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,525
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,525
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,525
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,525
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,525
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,525
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,525
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,525
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,525
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73 cu.ft.
Length190.1 in.
Curb weight3620 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height57 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,525
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Merlot Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige
  • Granite Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,525
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,525
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,525
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 9-5 Inventory

Related Used 2004 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles