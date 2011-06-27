  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 2004 Saab 9-5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Saab 9-5 Aero Features & Specs

More about the 2004 9-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,860
See 9-5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,860
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,860
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,860
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,860
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,860
element antennayes
240 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,860
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,860
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,860
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,860
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,860
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,860
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Length190 in.
Curb weight3470 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57 in.
EPA interior volume114.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,860
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Espresso Black Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Polar White
  • Graphite Green Metallic
  • Hazelnut Metallic
  • Merlot Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige
  • Obsidian Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,860
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/45R W tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,860
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,860
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 9-5 Inventory

Related Used 2004 Saab 9-5 Aero info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles