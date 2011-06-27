  1. Home
Used 2002 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3T Features & Specs

More about the 2002 9-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,695
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,695
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,695
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,695
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73 cu.ft.
Length190.1 in.
Curb weight3620 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37 cu.ft.
Height57 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Exterior Colors
  • Hazelnut Metallic
  • Steel Grey
  • Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Laser Red
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Sun Green Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige
  • Charcoal Grey
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
