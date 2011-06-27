  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 2002 Saab 9-5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Saab 9-5 Aero Features & Specs

More about the 2002 9-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,650
See 9-5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,650
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,650
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,650
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,650
element antennayes
240 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,650
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,650
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,650
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,650
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,650
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,650
Front track59.9 in.
Length190 in.
Curb weight3470 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height57 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,650
Exterior Colors
  • Hazelnut Metallic
  • Steel Grey
  • Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Laser Red
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Sun Green Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige
  • Charcoal Grey
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,650
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/45R W tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,650
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 9-5 Inventory

Related Used 2002 Saab 9-5 Aero info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles