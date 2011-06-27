Used 2002 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Good value for used luxury car jethro64 , 01/02/2012 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought my 02 Linear used, with low miles and it was pampered. An insane bargain! Really am enjoying the smooth and quiet ride, great turbo power from a 4 cylinder, and gets good gas mileage too...26-28 in mixed driving. If you own one of these, I highly suggest joining an online Saab forum to educate yourself even further....and to save $$. Like any European make, they can be a bit high maintenance. That's why a lot of Saab owners are DIYers or have a well trusted mechanic programmed in their speed dial. It is mandatory to use synthetic oil in turbo models, and I wouldn't buy any used Saab without interrogating the previous owner about their maintenance schedule until they wept aloud. Report Abuse

Punk EATER My 2nd 9-5 , 03/17/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd 9-5, decided to go for the power and get an Aero-GLAD I did. I've been driving a '99 9-5 for the past 6 years for business & the 2 vehicles are as opposite as it gets, I can't stand getting behind the wheel of my '99 any more. There's no comparison-PLUSH seats, quieter ride, better looks, and Ohhhhh that pavement hungry engine! I can't begin to count the number of friends who own all those overpriced German cars who take a ride in mine get out saying, "WOW!" Need I say more? The athletic handling and passing ability this car has is unreal. I keep my driving status quo but on occassion I have to show obnoxious drivers who's boss. BMW & VW punks look dazed at the stoplight!

Not impressed Kris , 07/28/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought our 9-5 off a lease with typical lease mileage. The first thing that went was the SID (Saab Info. Display) which was costly and frustrating. Next, the turbo kept needing adjustment. The vehicle would stall for no reason. Costly and frustrating. It seems to constantly have a light out somewhere and it is absolutely terrible on gas.

Excellent sport/luxury sedan and value seacone , 02/06/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The suspension and chassis are decidedly performance biased. The steering is accurate and not overboosted. The overtaking quickness is exhilarating. The leather sport seats are well-bolstered. The stereo is excellent. The car has a solid, satisfying "king of the road" personality. Bottom line: for less than I would have paid for a 330i or a 3.0 Quatrro A4, I got an excellent sport/luxury sedan in the A6 2.7T/5 series class with all the specs and goodies.