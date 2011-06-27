Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,485
|$2,007
|$2,297
|Clean
|$1,320
|$1,788
|$2,046
|Average
|$990
|$1,350
|$1,545
|Rough
|$660
|$912
|$1,043
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-5 2.3t 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,402
|$1,961
|$2,270
|Clean
|$1,246
|$1,747
|$2,022
|Average
|$934
|$1,319
|$1,526
|Rough
|$623
|$891
|$1,031
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-5 SE V6t 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$2,000
|$2,285
|Clean
|$1,321
|$1,781
|$2,036
|Average
|$991
|$1,345
|$1,537
|Rough
|$661
|$909
|$1,038
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,488
|$2,010
|$2,300
|Clean
|$1,323
|$1,791
|$2,048
|Average
|$992
|$1,352
|$1,546
|Rough
|$661
|$913
|$1,044
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-5 SE V6t 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,463
|$1,965
|$2,243
|Clean
|$1,300
|$1,750
|$1,998
|Average
|$975
|$1,322
|$1,508
|Rough
|$650
|$893
|$1,018
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-5 2.3t 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,406
|$1,966
|$2,276
|Clean
|$1,250
|$1,751
|$2,028
|Average
|$937
|$1,322
|$1,531
|Rough
|$625
|$893
|$1,034