  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 2000 Saab 9-5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Saab 9-5 Aero Features & Specs

More about the 2000 9-5
Overview
See 9-5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity73 cu.ft.
Length189.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.0 cu.ft.
Height58.9 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cirrus White
  • Imola Red
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Warm Beige
  • Warm Beige
  • Medium Gray
  • Medium Gray
See 9-5 Inventory

Related Used 2000 Saab 9-5 Aero info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles