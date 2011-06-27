  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 2000 Saab 9-5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Saab 9-5 SE V6t Features & Specs

More about the 2000 9-5
Overview
See 9-5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity56 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight3520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height57.0 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Silver
  • Imola Red
  • Frost Gray
  • Sun Green
  • Cirrus White
  • Scarabe Green
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Warm Beige
  • Medium Gray
See 9-5 Inventory

Related Used 2000 Saab 9-5 SE V6t info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles