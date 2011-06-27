  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 2000 Saab 9-5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Saab 9-5 2.3t Features & Specs

More about the 2000 9-5
Overview
See 9-5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity56 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight3360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height57.0 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Scarabe Green
  • Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black
  • Cirrus White
  • Frost Gray
  • Imola Red
  • Sun Green
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Warm Beige
See 9-5 Inventory

Related Used 2000 Saab 9-5 2.3t info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles